Harry Potter Fans Are Upset With J.K. Rowling’s Latest Comments on Dumbledore’s Sexuality

The latest film entry in the general Harry Potter universe, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is now out on home release and with it, a bonus feature in which author J.K. Rowling took the time to reveal that beloved Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore’s youthful relationship with the dark wizard Grindelwald had a “sexual dimension”. It’s a reveal that may offer more information about the characters, but it’s not one that’s making fans very happy.

In the feature, Rowling, who surprised fans by revealing Dumbledore’s sexuality back in 2007, explains that while Dumbledore and Grindelwald did have sex, she’s more interested in other aspects of the relationship.

“It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling says. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.

“So I’m less interested in the sexual side — though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship — than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

The problem with that, according to vocal fans on social media, is that this latest reveal feels less like a genuine explanation of the character and more like manufactured attempts at attention. While that estimation of the situation seems harsh, for many, the fact that Rowling hasn’t managed to translate her assertions about Dumbledore’s sexuality into the books or the films — and has now only given sensational details — feels tone deaf. For many, it’s fan service that fans didn’t want leading to an assortment of humorous memes as wells genuine discontent with Rowling, so much so that there are some who think she needs to be “cancelled”.

Want to see the details on why fans are upset with Rowling over her latest reveal about Dumbledore and his sexuality? Read on for some of the voice in the conversation.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is available on home media now.

