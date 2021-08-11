Joey King Admits She Got "Violently High" While Filming The Kissing Booth Sequels

The Kissing Booth star Joey King says that she was "violently high" while filming the sequels to the hit Netflix film. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Screen Rant), King revealed that she took a cannabis edible on the last day of filming the second and third movie and the result was that she was very, very high while filming a heartfelt scene.

"On my last day of filming Kissing Booth 2 and 3, I took an edible while we were filming," King said. "It was very unprofessional. I had seven more set-ups left. I still had more shots to do. And my friend Taylor [Zakhar Perez] who played Marco, he wasn't working, and he took one, too, and I got like so violently high. You know when you're really high, all you know how to say is 'I'm so high?' That's where I was at."

King also revealed which scene she shot while high.

"If you're a fan of The Kissing Booth, you'll know what scene," she said. "I took it during the scene where me and my best friend Lee are on the boardwalk having a heart-to-heart about why I lied to him about college. I was just so effing high."

The Kissing Booth follows Elle (King), a quirky, late blooming teenager whose budding romance with high school senior and bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's younger brother Lee (Joel Courtney) in jeopardy. In The Kissing Booth 2, after a romantic summer together, Noah and Elle must adjust to a long-distance relationship as he leaves for Harvard and she begins her senior year of high school and in The Kissing Booth 3, Elle will have to make a difficult choice with the film taking place before the main characters are set to go off to college. Elle will have to decide whether she wants to move across the country with her boyfriend Noah or fulfill her longtime dream of going to college with her best friend Lee. All three films in the trilogy are available on Netflix now.

As for King, her latest film, The Princess, was just released on Hulu.

What do you think about King revealing that she was high while filming The Kissing Booth sequels? let us know your thoughts in the comment section.