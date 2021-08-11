✖

A beloved teenage trilogy has finally come to an end. Months after Netflix released the final installment of the To All the Boys film series, the streamer has debuted yet another trilogy-ender, this time for The Kissing Booth. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released The Kissing Booth 3 to audiences around the globe, bringing an end to the story of Elle, Noah, and Lee. No matter what happens at the conclusion of the story, and no matter who Elle chooses to stay with, tissues will likely be required.

The first Kissing Booth movie arrived around the same time as To All the Boys I've Loved Before and became a hit for rom-com lovers everywhere. Netflix quickly ordered a sequel and then turned it into a trilogy. Each of the first two films have been undisputed hits for Netflix and there's no doubt that the third installment will follow suit.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle (Joey King) will have to make a difficult choice. The film takes place before the main characters are set to go off to college, and she will have to decide whether she wants to move across country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfill her longtime dream of going to college with her best friend Lee (Courtney).

The film is directed by Vince Marcello from a script he co-wrote with Jay Arnold. Marcello produced alongside Michele Weisler, Ed Glauser, and Andrew Cole-Bulgin. In addition to starring as Elle, Joey King served as an executive producer alongside Adam Friedlander. The entire trilogy is based on The Kissing Booth books by Beth Reekles.

The Kissing Booth 3 isn't the only new title that was added to a streaming service on Wednesday morning. Below, you can see a full list of movies and shows that were added to streaming lineups on August 11th.

