Marvel's Shang-Chi Stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina Reunite for John Cena Action Comedy

Amazon Prime Video has hit the jackpot. Simu Liu and Awkwafina (Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will reunite and star opposite John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Fast X) in Grand Death Lotto, a new action comedy from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters). Amazon Studios (My Spy, AIR: Courting a Legend) is producing the Amazon Original movie for Prime Video, which will stream the new movie in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. On Thursday, Amazon announced Grand Death Lotto begins production next week and revealed the first plot details:

In the very near future, the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize. New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel's protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.

"Grand Death Lotto is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there's no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "We can't wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world."

Said Feig, "I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity. This lotto will make winners of us all."

Feig directs from a script by Rob Yescombe (Outside the Wire). Joe Roth (F9: The Fast Saga, The Gray Man) and Jeff Kirschenbaum (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, The School for Good and Evil) are producing via their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, with Feig and Laura Fischer producing for Feigco Entertainment.

Along with Marvel's Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's credits include Comedy Central's Nora from Queens, Renfield, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Liu, who starred in Kim's Convenience before leading Shang-Chi for Marvel Studios, next stars opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Warner Bros.' Barbie and opposite Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King.

WWE superstar Cena recently reprised his Suicide Squad role in HBO Max's Peacemaker, adding to a resume that includes the comedies Blockers and Vacation Friends. Along with Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious saga, Cena's upcoming roles include the Matthew Vaughn-helmed spy thriller Argylle, Prime Video's Ricky Stanicky, and the sequel to Vacation Friends.

Feig's films, which include Last Christmas, The Heat, Spy, and A Simple Favor, have grossed over one billion dollars worldwide. After Grand Death Lotto, he'll reunite with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively for the Simple Favor sequel from Lionsgate and Amazon Studios.