John Cena Comments on Joining the Fast and Furious Franchise

John Cena will be joining the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast & Furious 9, and after Vin Diesel welcomed him to the family Cena had a few words to share as well. Cena took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement and share with fans how much of an honor it is to join the billion-dollar box office franchise, saying “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

As for who Cena is playing, that is still a mystery, though he is described as “a badass”. Frankly you could pretty much say that about anyone in these movies, so hopefully, more details will be revealed soon. Cena is a perfect fit for the franchise, as he’s shown a natural comedic timing in films like Trainwreck, Sisters, and Blockers. As for the action, well, we’re pretty sure he’ll be able to handle it just fine from all that time in the ring, though being in Bumblebee also didn’t hurt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast & Furious 9 will not unite Cena with his former adversary The Rock, however, as The Rock will not be in the film. To be fair Dwayne Johnson’s got his own spinoff film in Hobbs & Shaw, which hits later this year and is also expected to be a box office juggernaut, so he’s doing fine.

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

That film will break off from the duo’s breakout performance in The Fate of the Furious and will have them going up against a super soldier played by Idris Elba. While the rest of the Fast & Furious crew won’t be making the jump to the spinoff, you can expect the same chaotic and over the top action in Hobbs & Shaw, and you can check out the official description below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.



But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.



Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd, 2020, while Hobbs & Shaw lands in theaters on August 2nd.