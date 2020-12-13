John le Carre, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Author, Dies at 89

✖

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy author John le Carre has died at 89. A statement sent out by David Cornwell’s family and the Curtis Brown Group says that the writer had a short battle with pneumonia. He fell ill recently and died last Saturday. He leaves behind his wife Jane, and four sons in Simon, Nicholas, Stephen, and Timothy. He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for medical treatment as his condition progressed. Many people loved Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Smiley’s People. Those works left a big mark on the spy fiction genre. He worked for MI6 until his third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold reached worldwide acclaim. Read the Curtis Brown Group’s statement on his death down below:

His family issued a statement with a request for privacy. “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell — John le Carre — passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness. David is survived by his beloved wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon. We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness.”

With much sadness, I must announce the passing of one the world’s great writers - John le Carré.https://t.co/hpPFA5nA6D pic.twitter.com/HbC3WZzQFF — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) December 13, 2020

“It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, passed away after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December, 2020. He was 89. Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane. John le Carre was an undisputed giant of English literature. He defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke the truth to power in the decades that followed.”

“His work was read and loved all over the world for six decades. His third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold in 1963 made him the most famous spy writer in the world. His greatest character — George Smiley — appeared in several novels including the Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy & Smileys People. I represented David for almost 15 years. I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly, a friend. We will not see his like again.”

