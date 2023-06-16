John Travotla and More Celebrate Grease's 45th Anniversary
Grease is still the word 45 years later! The beloved movie musical directed by Randal Kleiser that was based on the stage show of the same name premiered on June 16th, 1978. The film starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta and would go on to spark a sequel starring Michelle Pfieffer in 1982 and a series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which premiered this year on Paramount+. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the iconic film, including Travolta.
"On this day, 45 years ago, (June 16, 1978) was the movie premiere of 'Grease' at The Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It was a great day," Travolta shared on Instagram. He included a video, which you can check out below:
Sadly, Newton-John passed away last year. Here's what Travolta wrote after the news of her death broke: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" Travolta wrote. "Your Danny, your John!"
You can check out some tweets from fans celebrating Grease's anniversary below...
'grease' premiered 45 years ago today pic.twitter.com/5PpYpsEjt7— POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 16, 2023
It’s STILL the word! 45 years ago today, #Grease opened in theaters. #JohnTravolta #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/Ez4UiAoFCw— Dustin Fitzharris (@TheDustinFitz) June 16, 2023
On this day in 1978, the movie Grease was released at movie theatres, and we all became honourary students of Rydell High @GoGrease #Grease #Grease45 pic.twitter.com/ShJiE9JFZC— darin markwart (@DMarkwart) June 16, 2023
45 years ago today, 'GREASE' starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John opened in theatres.
What is your favorite moment from this film? pic.twitter.com/oQBvoNSkQP— Sammon (@SammonNews) June 16, 2023
“Hopelessly Devoted …”#OliviaNewtonJohn at Studio 54 for the New York premiere of "Grease" 45 years ago today. #NYC pic.twitter.com/1wyxRBu22b— Dustin Fitzharris (@TheDustinFitz) June 13, 2023
The film version of the musical Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was released 45 years ago, today. The title song for the movie was written by Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees and featured Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons on lead vocal. #VinylTapCurrent pic.twitter.com/tboByjLa34— Jill Riley (@JillRileyRadio) June 16, 2023
Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Grease with the pink ladies! I have no idea how many times I’ve seen this movie. Which is your favorite musical number?#grease #olivianewtonjohn #sandy #rizzo #tellmeaboutitstud #Grease45 #pinkladies #alejandromogolloart pic.twitter.com/fvJ6LHuJV6— Alejandro Mogollo Art (@alemogolloart) June 16, 2023
Olivia Newton-John and producer Allan Carr appeared at the Chicago premiere of Grease at State-Lake Theatre 45 years ago today. Gene Siskel covered the event for CBS and interviewed the musical’s playwright Jim Jacobs (whose Chicago youth inspired the play) about the film. pic.twitter.com/W8jkTPOqgq— Windy City Ballyhoo (@WCBallyoo) June 16, 2023
Grease turns 45 years old today! What’s your favorite song from this classic film?— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 16, 2023
My favorite movie of all time turns 45 today, so I am legally obligated to share this photo of John Travotla seeing my Grease tattoo. Zuko Forever! pic.twitter.com/b6jP5dJZ6x— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 16, 2023
Happy 45th anniversary, Grease! ⚡️#Grease #Anniversary #Grease45thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/TPcZhOlQLM— Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) June 13, 2023
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is now streaming on Paramount+.