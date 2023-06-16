John Travotla and More Celebrate Grease's 45th Anniversary

Grease is still the word 45 years later! The beloved movie musical directed by Randal Kleiser that was based on the stage show of the same name premiered on June 16th, 1978. The film starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta and would go on to spark a sequel starring Michelle Pfieffer in 1982 and a series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which premiered this year on Paramount+. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the iconic film, including Travolta.

"On this day, 45 years ago, (June 16, 1978) was the movie premiere of 'Grease' at The Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It was a great day," Travolta shared on Instagram. He included a video, which you can check out below:

Sadly, Newton-John passed away last year. Here's what Travolta wrote after the news of her death broke: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!" Travolta wrote. "Your Danny, your John!"

