John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Dates Home Release With Dazzling Retailer Exclusives

In just a few short weeks, the biggest action thriller of the year will finally be available for all Keanu Reeves enthusiasts to watch at home, and they can do so in style thanks to a few awesome retailer exclusive copies of the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K UHD and Blu-ray. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing John Wick in action once again, we’ve got all the information you’ll need about the film’s upcoming home release, as well as a look at the various steelbook and exclusive options that will be available when the physical copy arrives.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the highest box office earner of the beloved John Wick franchise, will be available to purchase digitally on August 23rd, followed by the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 10th courtesy of Lionsgate.

There are three retailer exclusives worth checking out for the Parabellum home release, coming from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The Best Buy 4K UHD steelbook features Reeves’ John Wick on the cover with a colorful paint splatter effect over the character as well as the rest of the case. Target’s steelbook depicts the assassin on the cover with a gun in hand, and his beloved dog on the back. All of the art seen on the cases is based on artwork commissioned during the initial theatrical campaign. Walmart’s exclusive release doesn’t feature a steelbook like the others, but does come with an exclusive coin, matching the one used by The Adjudicator in the film.

You can check out the complete list of special features from the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum home release below, followed by the first look at the retailer exclusive packaging.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

“Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table” Featurette

“Excommunicado” Featurette

“Check Your Sights” Featurette

“Saddle Up Wick” Featurette

“Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits” Featurette

“Continental in the Desert” Featurette

“Dog Fu” Featurette

“House of Transparency” Featurette

“Shot by Shot” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

“Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex” Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

“Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table” Featurette

“Excommunicado” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick Hex Game Trailer

“Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex” Featurette

