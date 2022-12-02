John Wick Entire Series Available to Stream for Free

You can watch all of the John Wick series for free online this month. That's right, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum are all available to stream on PlutoTV. That site doesn't have any logins or a monthly fee of any kind, so you can hang out with Keanu Reeves on your couch before Holiday movies take up all of the screen time in the house. Not too long ago, the trailer for Chapter 4 dropped, which sent a lot of viewers scrambling for the older films. Anyone who's been streaming lately knows how hard it can be to wrangle multiple parts of a series or trilogy. So, having them all on one service there for you is hard to beat. Director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire Magazine about how the next one might branch out a bit from what came before.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski explained. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

Watch John Wick 1-3 all month long on Pluto TV! https://t.co/LvKhoivlLU pic.twitter.com/cF7PqA3ub0 — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) December 2, 2022

Putting aside genre, the director also mentioned that Chapter 4 will be a globe-trotting affair. The Wick Universe is ever-expanding so that might entice fans hoping for even more wild stunts and fight scenes in exotic locales.

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he continued. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

Parabellum worked to expand this universe even further. Here's a description for that entry. "Still on the run following his assassination of a member of the High Table in The Continental, and with a $14 million global contract on him, John Wick is excommunicated from every Continental service, which forces him to fight his way out of New York City with the help of a hitwoman who still believes in his trust."

There's been a lot of chatter around what John Wick: Chapter 4 would entail. Director Chad Stahelski told the media that he'd continue to deliver these stories as long as there was an appetite in theaters. It's hard to argue with that approach.

"I enjoy making these movies because there's no limit," Stahelski shared. "We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we're in the entertainment business. We'll let the audience figure that out."

Are you down to watch some John Wick this weekend? Let us know in the comments!