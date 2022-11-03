Everything Coming to Tubi in November 2022

Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in November include John Wick trilogy, Speed , Inception , The Matrix , and franchises like RoboCop, American Pie, Friday the 13th , Underworld , and many more.

As October comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in November 2022. Tubi , a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on November 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Five of those Tubi Originals include The Manny, TMZ No BS: Harry and Meghan, The Ex Obsession, Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy, and Mistletoe Time Machine.

Originals

THE MANNY – 11/11 – Lani McCall (Joanne Jansen, "Deadly House Call") is a successful social media chef on the verge of getting her own TV show. But as a single mother, she needs someone to help care for her young son and ends up being charmed by, and ultimately hiring, a handsome male nanny named Morgan Washington (Michael Evans Behling, "All American"). Lani starts catching feelings for Morgan, but little does she know, he's a twisted and emotionally-stunted "boy" who'll stop at nothing to get the family he never had.

TMZ NO BS: HARRY AND MEGHAN – 11/16 – TMZ NO BS: Harry and Meghan chronicles how their lives intersected and why their relationship with the royals was doomed from the start. The episode also looks at some very serious, legitimate grievances, and others that are petty.

THE EX OBSESSION – 11/18 – When Kim's (Chaley Rose, "Nashville") husband John (B.J. Britt, "Our Kind of People") raves about a new co-worker named Grant (Anthony Dalton II, "The Paynes"), she's shocked to discover upon meeting him, that it's her ex-boyfriend. While they try to keep their former relationship a secret, John starts to suspect an affair and accidentally kills Grant in a fit of rage. Worried they'll be implicated in murder, Kim directs John to impersonate Grant in a desperate cover-up that spirals into obsession.

EVIL AMONG US: TED BUNDY – 11/23 – To the outside world, Ted Bundy was a law student, devoted friend, and church-going family man, but below the surface lurked something darker….a serial killer who took the lives of thirty young women in sadistic fits of rage. What drove Bundy's insatiable appetite? How did he get away with it for so long? Were there any signs? And how has this maniacal killer made us reconsider the evil that may be hiding in our midst?

MISTLETOE TIME MACHINE – 11/24 – Three former best friends haven't spoken since their disastrous performance at the Holiday Showdown during their senior year of high school. Now in their thirties, they're suddenly forced back together during a reunion. After drinking magical "Mistletoe Time Machine" cocktails at the local bar, the three are thrust back in time to senior year to confront their shared past.