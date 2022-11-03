Everything Coming to Tubi in November 2022
As October comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in November 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on November 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Five of those Tubi Originals include The Manny, TMZ No BS: Harry and Meghan, The Ex Obsession, Evil Among Us: Ted Bundy, and Mistletoe Time Machine.
Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in November include John Wick trilogy, Speed, Inception, The Matrix, and franchises like RoboCop, American Pie, Friday the 13th, Underworld, and many more.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting November 1st below.
Originals
THE MANNY – 11/11 – Lani McCall (Joanne Jansen, "Deadly House Call") is a successful social media chef on the verge of getting her own TV show. But as a single mother, she needs someone to help care for her young son and ends up being charmed by, and ultimately hiring, a handsome male nanny named Morgan Washington (Michael Evans Behling, "All American"). Lani starts catching feelings for Morgan, but little does she know, he's a twisted and emotionally-stunted "boy" who'll stop at nothing to get the family he never had.
TMZ NO BS: HARRY AND MEGHAN – 11/16 – TMZ NO BS: Harry and Meghan chronicles how their lives intersected and why their relationship with the royals was doomed from the start. The episode also looks at some very serious, legitimate grievances, and others that are petty.
THE EX OBSESSION – 11/18 – When Kim's (Chaley Rose, "Nashville") husband John (B.J. Britt, "Our Kind of People") raves about a new co-worker named Grant (Anthony Dalton II, "The Paynes"), she's shocked to discover upon meeting him, that it's her ex-boyfriend. While they try to keep their former relationship a secret, John starts to suspect an affair and accidentally kills Grant in a fit of rage. Worried they'll be implicated in murder, Kim directs John to impersonate Grant in a desperate cover-up that spirals into obsession.
EVIL AMONG US: TED BUNDY – 11/23 – To the outside world, Ted Bundy was a law student, devoted friend, and church-going family man, but below the surface lurked something darker….a serial killer who took the lives of thirty young women in sadistic fits of rage. What drove Bundy's insatiable appetite? How did he get away with it for so long? Were there any signs? And how has this maniacal killer made us reconsider the evil that may be hiding in our midst?
MISTLETOE TIME MACHINE – 11/24 – Three former best friends haven't spoken since their disastrous performance at the Holiday Showdown during their senior year of high school. Now in their thirties, they're suddenly forced back together during a reunion. After drinking magical "Mistletoe Time Machine" cocktails at the local bar, the three are thrust back in time to senior year to confront their shared past.prevnext
Action
"Gods of Egypt"
"Gone in Sixty Seconds"
"John Wick"
"John Wick 2"
"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"
"Mad Max"
"Pearl Harbor"
"Robocop" (franchise)
"Salt"
"Speed"
"The Rundown"
"Tombstone"
"Underworld" (franchise)
"Walking Tall"
Art House
"25th Hour"
"Boogie Nights"
"Capote"
"Dazed and Confused"
"Machine Gun Preacher"
"The Night of the Hunter"
"Thief"
Black Cinema
"ATL"
"Fruitvale Station" – 11/15
"Half Baked"
"He Got Game"
"Like Mike"
"No Good Deed" (2014)
"Purple Rain"
"Romeo Must Die"
"The Players Club"
"The Preacher's Wife"
"What's Love Got To Do With It"
Comedy
"American Dreamz"
"American Pie" (franchise)
"Balls of Fury"
"Cop Out"
"Half Baked"
"Kindergarten Cop"
"Kindergarten Cop 2"
"Patch Adams"
"The Bounty Hunter" (2010)
"The Nanny"
"The Rundown"
"The Nutty Professor" (franchise)
Drama
"A Few Good Men"
"American Graffiti"
"Annapolis"
"Carlito's Way"
"Dunkirk" – 11/12
"Full Metal Jacket"
"Little Women" (1994)
"Million Dollar Baby"
"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
"Open Range"
"Reasonable Doubt"
"The Pelican Brief"
"Tombstone"
"We Are Marshall"
Horror
"28 Days Later" (franchise)
"Cabin Fever" (2003)
"Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever"
"Cabin in the Woods"
"Freddie vs. Jason"
"Friday the 13th" (franchise)
"Grind House: Death Proof"
"Grind House: Planet Terror"
"Halloween 2"
"Halloween 3: Season of the Witch"
"The Conjuring"
"The Crazies"
"The Nightmare on Elm Street" (franchise)
"The Shallows"
"Thirteen Ghosts"
"Underworld" (franchise)
Kids & Family
"Baby Geniuses"
"Gulliver's Travels"
"Kazaam"
"Like Mike"
"Open Season 3"
"Rebound"
Romance
"Holiday Heartbreak" – 11/21
"I Think I Love My Wife"
"Jumping the Broom"
"Just Wright"
"Love Don't Cost a Thing"
"New Year's Eve"
"Sweet November"
"The Notebook"
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2"
"Valentine's Day"
"Why Did I Get Married Too"
Sci-Fi
"Inception"
"Knowing"
"Meet Joe Black"
"Robocop"
"The Matrix"
"The Matrix Reloaded"
"Underworld: Awakening"
Thriller
"Bad Times at the El Royale"
"Cliffhanger"
"First Reformed"
"Green Room"
"Knowing"
"No Good Deed"
"The Da Vinci Code"
"The Night of the Hunter"
"The Shallows"
"Wind River"