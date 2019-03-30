‘John Wick’ Celebrates National Pencil Day In Best Way Possible

Today marks National Pencil Day and the social media platforms behind the John Wick franchise are celebrating it in the best way possible. Using the color palette from the recently released poster, the accounts uploaded a graphic saying “Happy National Pencil Day!” with — you guessed it — a bloodied pencil in tow. For the uninitiated, the graphic is a direct reference to John Wick‘s (Keanu Reeves) uncanny ability to kill with mundane, everyday objects. That includes a seemingly harmless pencil when it comes to a specific fight scene in John Wick: Chapter 2.

“Be creative,” the posts suggest as the bloody pencil stares into the depths of your soul. With a pencil being on the more bizarre ways to kill an assassin, John Wick director Chad Stahelski promises the kill count of the franchises will dwarf that of his predecessors.

“We did the first one and were like, ‘They’re going to laugh at us,’” Stahelski previously said. “This one, I’m already looking for janitorial jobs.”

Stahelski also mentioned that while some may think of the franchise ending with the third film, he and Reeves have plans to do several more films if the box office ends up successful.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” the filmmaker said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.”

“I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Despite being cult classics, both John Wick movies to date have smaller box office hauls. Chapter Two leads the way with a worldwide tally of $171.5m while John Wick grosses just $88.8m globally.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum races into theaters May 17th.

