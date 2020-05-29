John Wick Director Reveals New Details About Ballerina Spinoff

✖

After a set of three movies that ended up making Lionsgate a killing at the box office, the world of John Wick is expanding. Sooner or later, STARZ will air The Continental, a series about the Wick world's most prominent hotel and safe haven for assassins; then there's Ballerina, a feature film featuring the ballerina school ran by Anjelica Huston's The Director in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. According to Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, Ballerina will most definitely be set in the world of John Wick, very much keeping up with the franchise's top-flight action sequences.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a recent interview. "So, we’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we’re going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Stahelski will serve as a producer on Wiseman's Ballerina alongside Thunder Road head Basil Iwanyk. According to Stahelski, it was Wiseman who initially pitched the idea of a spinoff featuring the assassin ballerinas. "He had a take that he wanted to pitch to Basil about how Ballerina fit into the John Wick world and how he could really spin it and put his taste on it," the director adds. "So, Basil and Thunder Road heard the pitch, and they wanted me to hear it. So, I went to dinner with Len, and he pitched me on his ideas and what he wanted to do with it. I already think he’s a really good director, and I think he gets the tone. I think he understands action, and I think he’s got a good visual style. And right off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, we’ve got to get this guy. He gets it.'"

Ballerina has yet to set a release date. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now set for release on May 7, 2022.'

What other Wick spinoffs would you like to see? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Wick!

