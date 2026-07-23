Johnny Depp Crashes San Diego Comic-Con in Character as Ebenezer Scrooge for New Movie – WATCH

The biggest week in geek has arrived with San Diego Comic-Con in full swing on Thursday and that means all sorts of events, panels, and spectacle are afoot. That includes some pretty incredible cosplay from attendees, but for those in experiencing everything the event has to offer on its first full day, there’s one cosplayer that wasn’t quite like the others walking the streets of San Diego — though you might not have recognized them unless you looked very closely.

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Johnny Depp surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday by appearing in full costume as Ebenezer Scrooge, the iconic Charles Dickens character that the star is set to play in his next major film, Ti West’s Ebenezer. The appearance, Depp’s first at Comic-Con since 2018, took place at an 1880s British Christmas village that Paramount Pictures had set up in San Diego’s Gaslamp district. The actor interacted with another character, also dressed in period appropriate garb, in a discussion regarding fair wages—though Scrooge, notably, only grumbled about. You can check out Depp’s surprise appearance in the video below.

Johnny Depp has appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge outside of the Ebenezer store | #SDCC ‘26 pic.twitter.com/jBekzhHmB1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Fans Were Thrilled to See Depp at SDCC: “We Are So Back”

For fans, Depp’s appearance was a very welcome surprise. As was noted above, Depp last appeared at Comic-Con in 2018 where he was attending the event in support of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Depp appeared in costume as Gellert Grindelwald at that event. That film also marked, to an extent, the last major role for Depp until Ebenezer which is out this fall. While the actor has appeared in several projects over the years, he’s been a bit lower profile due to various personal and legal struggles. With this new Comic-Con appearance, Depp appears to be back to form, fully immersed in his character—he never broke his brief portrayal of Ebenezer at the appearance, leading some fans to declare “legend is back.”

As for how back Depp really is, fans will get to see much more about that on November 13th. That’s when Ebenezer will hit theaters. The film is an adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. In addition to Depp, the film will star Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, Charlie Murphy, Ellie Bamber, and Nicholas Day.

Of course, while Depp appearing as Ebenezer at Paramount’s installation is both a surprise and exciting, there’s a good chance that he won’t be the only major star making their way through San Diego Comic-Con incognito. While Depp’s cosplay appearance is clearly connected to promo for the Ebenezer film, the annual event has a long history of stars donning costumes in order to hide in plain sight and walk around the event. Some notable deceptions include Jack Black dressed as a Stormtrooper and Henry Cavill wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.

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