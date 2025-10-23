Johnny Depp Headlining New Christmas Carol Movie From Fan-Favorite Horror Director

There was a time when Johnny Depp was one of the biggest box office stars in Hollywood. Being the face of Disney’s lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise propelled him to the top of the A-list, and he had opportunities to star in other blockbuster hits, such as Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland remake. After experiencing those highs, Depp’s career took a downturn amidst personal controversies (the Amber Heard allegations). He was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and though he ultimately won his defamation suit against Heard, he hasn’t had a big Hollywood comeback yet. That could be changing, however, as he’s signed on to star in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Depp is in line to star in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, which will be directed by filmmaker Ti West. West, of course, is a familiar name to horror fans, as he previously helmed the X trilogy (consisting of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine) starring Mia Goth. In Ebenezer, Depp would portray the titular role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Paramount has already set a release date of November 13, 2026 for the film. In addition to Depp, Andrea Riseborough has been cast.

Can Ebenezer Be Johnny Depp’s Comeback Vehicle?

Image Courtesy of Disney

There have already been several adaptations of A Christmas Carol, but Ebenezer has potential to be a fascinating spin on the classic story. Paramount describes the project as “a thrilling ghost story” chronicling Scrooge’s “supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future and fight for a second chance.” Based on those details, it’s easy to see why West was chosen as director. While the focus will undoubtedly be on Scrooge’s quest of self-discovery, it sounds like Ebenezer is going to be more of a horror-flavored adaptation, playing well into West’s sensibilities as a filmmaker. The X trilogy was well-received for its distinct sense of style and strong performances from Goth, so Paramount is hoping for something along those lines on an even bigger scale.

Ebenezer will be the first big test for Depp following the controversies. From an acting perspective, he should be right in his wheelhouse, as he has plenty of experience with high-concept genre fare. It’ll be more interesting to see how audiences respond to him and how Ebenezer performs at the box office. Paramount seems confident in the film, scheduling it to debut just before the holiday movie season. If everything turns out well, Ebenezer could be a sizable draw past the Thanksgiving window. But it’s been so long since Depp was a proven leading man that there’s no guarantee it will be a hit.

If Ebenezer is successful, it could pave the way for Depp to return to his career-defining role. Disney remains interested in making a new Pirates of the Caribbean installment, but it’s unknown if Depp will reprise Captain Jack Sparrow in such a project. The Mouse House could wait to see how Ebenezer turns out before making a decision on that front. Should audiences enjoy it and it becomes a box office hit, then Disney could try to ride the comeback wave by having Depp return. If Ebenezer fails to resonate, it’ll be easier for Disney to turn the page with a reboot headlined by someone else (like Margot Robbie).

This is another big swing for Paramount’s new leadership in the wake of the Skydance merger being finalized. While the studio is interested in continuing established franchises like Star Trek, it’s also partnering with directors like James Mangold on various standalone projects that are more filmmaker-driven. Banking on Mangold to continue his recent success with a crime drama starring Timothée Chalamet is one thing, counting on Depp to headline a major holiday release is another. It’s clear the studio believes in Ebenezer, however, so executives must like what they’ve seen so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!