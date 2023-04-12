Joker 2 Fan Art Shows Off Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's Costumes

DC Studios has officially wrapped filming on their highly anticipated sequel to Joker, and they went out with a bang. Right before filming wrapped on Joker: Folie a Deux, we got a bunch of new looks at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Director Todd Phillips even shared some new images of the film that showed off Gaga's Harley Quinn in honor of the film wrapping. Now, one artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi has created some new fan art that shows off Phoenix and Lady Gaga's looks from Joker: Folie a Deux's most recent set photos. While we probably won't get another official look at the film for quite some time, this fan art should be enough to hold us over.

You can check out the fan art below.

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024!

