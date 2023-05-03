Joker 2 Fan Poster Mashes Up the Insanity of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are hard at work developing the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker movie, and everything that was released during filming makes it one of the films to watch out for. Joker: Folie a Deux will show fans what has happened since the events of the first film and will also introduce us to a new Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. It has also been reported that Joker: Folie a Deux will have some musical aspects to it. One artist is so excited for the film that they used one of the released images of Gaga and created an awesome fan poster. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Mizuriau created an awesome fan poster that mashes up the faces of both Harley Quinn and the Joker. In the fan art, Gaga and Phoenix are giving a deadly glare that hints at how dark the film will be.

Who is Directing the Joker Sequel?

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

