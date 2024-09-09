Joker 2 Tickets Go on Sale With Fan First Premieres

Smile, because advance tickets are now on sale for Joker: Folie à Deux. Accompanying Monday's announcement is news that DC fans won't have to wait until the film's October 4th release to be the first to experience Joker 2 in IMAX: Warner Bros. will release the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starring sequel exclusively in IMAX theaters on Monday, September 30th — nearly a week before waltzing into wide release. The Joker: Folie à Deux Fan First Premiere in IMAX screenings will take place at 7:00 p.m. in select IMAX theaters nationwide.



Tickets are on sale via Fandango and the major chains including Regal, Cinemark, Harkins, and AMC Theatres.



Warner Bros. hosted early access fan screenings for The Batman, The Flash, Barbie, Dune: Part Two, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but the Joker sequel is one of just a few films to be presented in the IMAX 70mm film format. Joker: Folie À Deux in IMAX 70mm features 54 minutes of IMAX's exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio (EAR), which will be offered at just 11 IMAX 70mm film locations worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia (see the list below).

What is Joker: Folie à Deux About?



Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

What Date is the Joker: Folie à Deux Fan First Premieres Exclusively in IMAX?



The early Joker 2 screenings in IMAX are for one night only on Monday, Sep. 30th. The regular release will be available on IMAX screens starting Oct. 4th.

How Long is Joker: Folie à Deux?

The Joker 2 run time is 2 hours and 18 minutes.

What is the Joker: Folie à Deux Rating?

The movie is rated R for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity," according to the Motion Picture Association.

Who is in the Joker 2 Cast?

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, the cast includes Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steve Coogan (the Alan Partridge comedies), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Ken Leung (X-Men: The Last Stand), and Harry Lawtey (HBO's Industry) as Gotham City District Attorney Harvey Dent, who is prosecuting the Arthur Fleck trial.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will be only in theaters nationwide on Oct. 4th and internationally on Oct. 2nd.