Joker 2 Star Brendan Gleeson Teases Sequel With Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been going through a lot lately. From their merger with Discovery to the Ezra Miller situation, it's safe to say that they're going through the wringer. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of things like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins but there are still a lot of projects in the clear like the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux. Lady Gaga is confirmed to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn, with the rest of the cast being rounded out but some pretty amazing actors. One of the stars of Joker: Folie A Deux, Brendan Gleeson, recently sat with Extra where he discussed the reasons he joined the film as well as praised his costars.

"The reason I did the film was because Joaquin's performance is still absolutely indelible… It was one of the most magnificent achievements of cinema I've ever seen." Gleeson said before praising his other costar. "I think Lady Gaga is sensational."

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

