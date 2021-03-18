Joker Actor Jared Leto Praises Zack Snyder's Justice League Director for "Crazy, Infectious Energy"

✖

Whether or not you like Zack Snyder's feature film output, there is no doubt that he inspires loyalty in his cast and crew, with everyone from animators and storyboard artists to A-list actors jumping on board the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign and lobbying on his behalf with both the studio and his many vocal critics on social media. That, apparently, includes Jared Leto, the actor who played The Joker in David Ayer's Suicide Squad and who will have what is generally assumed to be more or less a cameo appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League when it debuts on HBO Max later this month.

The actor, who today earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in The Little Things, had nothing but praise for Snyder when he talked to Variety about the honor. He did, though, insist that he couldn't say anything about the part.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto said. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission, because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

That "infectious energy" tends to shine through in interviews, and be evident when the cast talks about working with Snyder. It has been particularly evident as the filmmaker has taken his victory lap in recent months, doing interviews with small podcasts and YouTube channels who helped support #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Snyder's favorite charity.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. You can see some of the fan reaction to the latest news below.