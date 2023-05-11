Joker Fan Art Shows House of the Dragon Star as Batman's Greatest Foe

DC Studios currently has multiple versions of The Joker on the big screen, with Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan both appearing as the character in the past five years. With James Gunn getting ready to reboot the DC Universe after The Flash and already announcing a new Batman franchise with The Brave and the Bold, fans have been wondering if there will be a new Joker. One artist seems to think that The Joker should appear in the new franchise and has even created a design that shows this House of the Dragon star as the villain. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Mizuriau created a concept that shows House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell as The Joker. In the fan art, Mitchell gets a very classic Joker look, and he looks absolutely sinister as the character. While we don't know if The Joker will appear in Gunn's DCU, the House of the Dragon star is a great choice to play Batman's greatest foe.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Batman's Joker Actor Barry Keoghan Recently Teased His Return

During the ending of the film we see Joker (Barry Keoghan) and Riddler (Paul Dano) forming a friendship and possibly setting them up for an appearance in the sequel. Keoghan recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he teased his return as the Clown Prince of Crime.

"Obviously I'd love another crack," Keoghan revealed. "I've got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I've got to respect that."

"Definitely. Definitely. Definitely, because I've got a few other things I'd love to bring. Actually, I have this little half-Moleskin book I've written a lot in already and so yeah, I want to show people what that is." The Batman star added when asked what he would do if he was the one to make the call.

When Will We See The Joker Next?

Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker, will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

What do you think about Ewan Mitchell as The Joker? Would you like to see the House of the Dragon Star as the iconic Batman villain?