Joker Folie á Deux: Lady Gaga Gets Unique Harley Quinn Design in New Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd their newly minted DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios last month, and just today it was revealed that they're almost done with their ten year plan. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav even revealed that there won't be multiple versions of Batman on screen after the duos plan is put into effect, but he didn't say anything about the Joker. Todd Phillips is currently in pre-production on the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux and the film will bring back Joaquin Phoenix who will star alongside Lady Gaga who is reportedly playing Harley Quinn. We haven't seen what Lady Gaga could look like as the character but one fan seems to have a cool concept of her Harley Quinn.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jaxsonderr designed a cool concept that shows how he believes Lady Gaga could look as Harley Quinn. Lady Gaga fits the role so perfectly due to the sequels musical genre, and this look could fit right in with the Clown Prince of Crime. Not much is known about her role, but it's safe to say that she has the chops to make a great Harley Quinn. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

