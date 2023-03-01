Joker 2's Lady Gaga Sued for Not Paying Ransom Money to Person Connected to Kidnapping Her Dogs

Lady Gaga might be busy filming Joker: Folie a Deux, but it seems that she is in a bit of legal trouble… kind of. Back in February of 2021, Lady Gaga's two dogs were stolen and he dog walker Ray Fischer was seriously injured. Gaga offered a reward of $500,000 dollars for anyone who found or retuned them, and lo and behold someone returned them. According to Entertainment Weekly, the woman who returned the dogs is now suing the actress for not paying the reward of $500,000. Jennifer McBride, the plaintiff, and one of the five people who were arrested in connection to the theft of the dogs, is seeking legal action against the singer and Joker: Folie a Deux star, for breaching a contract and fraud.

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024!

