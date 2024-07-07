Jon Landau, the prolific, Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar, died at 63 on Friday following a cancer battle. Along with Landau’s longtime collaborator, filmmaker James Cameron — whose films, including Titanic (1997), Avatar (2009), and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) are among the highest-grossing of all time — Hollywood stars are taking to social media to pay tribute to the “tireless” and “visionary” producer who was shepherding three Avatar sequels at the time of his death.

“The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader,Jon Landau,” Cameron said in a statement. “His zanyhumor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce willhave held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades. His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal examplehe set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful andutterly unique.”



Cameron continued: “He produced great films, not by wielding power but byspreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to beand to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and myclosest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Landau was appointed senior vice president of feature production at 20th Century Fox in 1990. Along with Titanic, Landau produced Solaris (2002) and Alita: Battle Angel (2019) for Cameron’s Fox-based Lightstorm Entertainment, behind the blockbuster Avatar franchise that has grossed over $5.2 billion at the global box office between just two films.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Titanic as the artist Jack Dawson, issued a statement remembering Landau as “an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted tocreate nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached.” DiCaprio added that Landau’s “legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are withhis entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

DiCaprio’s Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, who reunited with Landau for the first time since 1997 on 2022’s Avatar 2, also remembered the producer as “the kindest and best of men.”

“He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional atsupporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people,” Winslet said in a statement. “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

Landau’s Avatar cast shared tributes with references inspired by the Na’vi,the people of the Pandora-set saga.

“Jon was all heart. He made everything and everyone he touched feelthey could be better. He led with humor and strength, compassion andkindness,” Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully, said in a statement. “The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon.”

Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, who plays the Na’vi Neytiri, shared similar sentiments in a touching post published to Instagram on Saturday.

“Dear Jon. Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hittingreally hard. You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you andyour family right now,” she wrote. “Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us inways we will always be grateful for. The memories we shared togetherwill always hold a special place in my heart. Your legacy will continueto inspire us and guide us in our journey. Rest in peace, dear Jon. Youwill be deeply missed.”

Robert Rodriguez, director of Alita: Battle Angel, shared on X (formerly Twitter): “Devastated by the loss of my friend and Alita producer Jon Landau.He was so kind and personable that it was easy to forget he was alsoproducing the biggest films in the world. He loved hisfamily and his extended filmmaking family. He was a true inspiration andwill be greatly missed.”

Worthington and Saldaña’s Avatar: The Way of Water co-star Jack Champion, who plays Spider, remembered Landau as “the heart and soul” of Avatar, adding: “Jon’s dedication to filmmaking and the caliber of producer and family man he was inspires me.”

Disney has dated the Landau-produced Avatar 3 for December 19th, 2025, Avatar 4 for Dec. 21st, 2029, and Avatar 5 for Dec. 19th, 2031. In a statement, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman called Landau “a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion broughtsome of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen.”



The statement continued, “Hisremarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indeliblemark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successfulproducer yet an even better person and a true force of nature whoinspired all around him.”

Landau died after a 16-month battle with cancer, according to reports. To quote Avatar: “The Na’vi say that every person is born twice. The second time is when you earn your place among the people, forever.” See the tributes to Landau in the gallery below.

Via @zoesaldana

via @jackchampion

via @jason.c.chen





via slang_711 (Stephen Lang)

via @rodriguez (Robert Rodriguez)

via @misstrinitybliss (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss)

via @garrettxwarren (Garrett Warren)