Jonathan Majors Reveals the Snack He Most Missed While Training for Ant-Man, Creed, and Magazine Dreams

Marvel Studios is getting ready to unleash the big bad of The Multiverse Saga in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) set as its main antagonist. Kang will also be the main villain of the next two Avengers movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors has already given fans a taste of what's to come after appearing as a variant of Kang in the first season of Loki. The actor has been looking pretty great in his last few films, but he wanted to take it to another level for projects like Creed 3 and the Ant-Man sequel. Majors took things to the extreme and cut out all carbs while training for those projects, and while talking with Deadline he revealed which snacks he missed during his diet.

"Unfortunately, that wasn't too far away from me, being feared by people because of my stature or because of my race," Majors told the trade. "When I received the script, I was shooting a film called The Harder They Fall. I call what followed my physical triad, including Quantumania, and Creed. And then Killian. From that last picture, it was 18 months of training. So there was a lot of isolation."

"I mean, yeah, it was tough. It was tough. But that's the job, you know? But, I like french fries. That's kind of my thing. I really like them. But once I got over that, I was locked in. As for the isolation part, when I first read the script, I thought, 'This is impossible. Nobody is going to make it.' But I was also like, 'I gotta do this; this is an opportunity.' There are parallels to Taxi Driver, but this film, I think, stands alone. They complement each other in that we're talking about an isolated individual and the extremes they will go though to feel present. But our protagonist and Taxi Driver go different ways, and in between, there is a lot that is different. But the isolation… you don't have anybody around you when you're working out, three times a day. And you've got to eat seven meals a day. You are pacing up and down your apartment, force-feeding yourself the food you need to grow. That isolation and physical commitment does breed a certain amount of emotionality, and distance. The gift of adversity is, you get to learn from the role. I learned things about my body, my spirit and my emotionality, and how I connect to people. And my need for people. Because in this role, you had to go there, and there was extremely dark and extremely lonely. And it hurt a lot. But now, I feel this offered me the greatest amount of healing as an actor, as a citizen. I got to learn a lot, playing Mr. Maddox." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3 star added.

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see his upcoming performances? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!