Jonathan Majors Reveals What Drew Him to Kang the Conqueror Role

Jonathan Majors, the Loki and Creed III star who will serve as the central antagonist in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has put on a bunch of muscle for the battles to come. In a new conversation with Men's Health, he broke down how and why he did that, but also what drew him to these specific roles at a moment in his career when he's hugely in demand. According to Majors, the appeal of Kang lies in the source material: it's Kang himself who had huge potential, and that made him want to see what he could do with it.

He started out taking the Loki gig, and then had the broader conversations about Kang's future in the feature film world.

"It was the character and dimensions of Kang [that drew me to the role]," he told the magazine. "And the potential that it had. I thought, I'll take a chance on that."

What's really interesting is that, according to that same interview, he didn't actually meet Kevin Feige before walking onto Loki, which suggests he wasn't told at the start that his character would be a variant of another, more menacing character down the line.

"Jonathan is an incredibly compelling actor who puts in the work yet makes it look effortless, and he's also just cool," Feige told Men's Health. "Everyone pays attention when he steps into the room."

