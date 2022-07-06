Jonathan Majors-Starring Devotion Has Release Date Delayed

Sony's Devotion is now headed to theaters a little bit later than expected. On Wednesday, the studio announced that the upcoming Korean War film will now be getting a wide release during the Thanksgiving season — Wednesday, November 23rd. The film was previously scheduled to be released limited on October 14th, with an expansion on October 21st and a wide release on October 28th. Devotion, which stars Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Set It Up), will now be opening alongside films like Disney's Strange Worlds and Universal's The Fabelmans.

Based on the book of the same name from Adam Makos, Devotion is described as an aerial war epic that tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

"I feel like this movie just resonates as so much more honest than most movies about being an ally and a friend and a wingman, and how far you're willing to go for a friend—and it's not going to be in a cheesy way." Powell explained in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. "It's always grounded in reality."

"There's no white savior, we were adamant about that," Majors revealed. "These men didn't like each other; they were forced together by fate. The thing that these two men had inside of them that connected them was that idea of devotion."

Devotion is directed by J.D. Dillard with a screenplay by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart, and also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski. The film is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill, and executive produced by Powell and Dillard.

"It was the first time in forever I had cried while reading a script," Dillard revealed elsewhere in the interview. "It's rare when the thing that you're working on so deeply reaches into your own life, your own history, your own family."

