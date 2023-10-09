Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us Movies Added to Netflix Just in Time for Halloween

Previously known mainly for his comedic efforts, Jordan Peele leapt onto the filmmaking scene in 2017 with one of the most memorable feature film debuts in decades. Get Out not only became a massive hit at the box office, it also went on to become a cultural touchstone, influencing the entire horror genre and establishing itself as one of the biggest films of the 2010s. Over the weekend, that movie made its way to Netflix.

Not only was Get Out added to Netflix over the past couple of days, but Peele's acclaimed sophomore effort also showed up on the service in the United States as well. Us, the horror film that grossed $256 million back in 2019, is also now streaming on Netflix. The only one of Peele's films that didn't get added to the roster is last year's Nope, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Both Get Out and Us have made a quick impact on Netflix, as they each found their way onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after being added to the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!