Josh Brolin Shocked Stephen Colbert Has Never Seen Goonies

✖

Though The Goonies was a popular adventure comedy when it debuted in 1985, Stephen Colbert admitted to actor Josh Brolin that he's never seen the film. Brolin is out doing press for his new Prime Video trippy Western thriller Outer Range, which included an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Brolin and the host played a round of "The Colbert Questionert," which involves the guest answering a round of questions. The very first question brought up the topic of The Goonies, though it had more to do with a comment from a member of the studio audience.

Colbert asked Brolin, "What do you think happens when we die?" Brolin was taken aback and left wondering if that was really one of the chosen questions. After Colbert reassured the actor that he "wasn't just trying to psych you out," someone from the crowed yelled out, "Goonies never say die!" Colbert responded by revealing that even though he's heard of Goonies he's never watched it. "I'm a little too old," Colbert told Brolin. "There's never too old for Goonies. There's generation-after-generation."

"I'm going to watch it, and I'm going to call you up after I watch it," the host said. Before Colbert could move on to his next question, Brolin couldn't let the matter go. He once again questioned why Colbert had never seen Goonies, with Colbert listing even more popular movies he's never seen like The Shawshank Redemption. However, he has seen Jaws. When asked if he's seen any of the Fast & Furious films, Brolin laughed and asked, "Why?"

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

The Outer Range cast includes Josh Brolin (Milk), Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).