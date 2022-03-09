Josh Brolin’s Outer Range Trailer Released by Amazon’s Prime Video

The first teaser trailer and release date for Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin’s Outer Range have been officially announced by Prime Video. Premiering April 15th, the trippy Western thriller will include eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Friday during its run. Brolin, who played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and Cable in Deadpool 2, portrays Royal Abbot, a rancher who discovers a mystery at the end of his family’s property. Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

“When I said yes to, to Thanos, you know, they’d given me a big Bible and really kind of talked me out but it wasn’t for you know a massive, massive part in two final films of a 10-year span. It was meant more as a cameo. So it was never the size of the role that that was like oh I want to do that because it’s going to push me further up into that fame or stardom or whatever. It was like what’s the role? The role, it’s not one of the Avengers, it’s the nemesis to all the Avengers,” Brolin explained to ACE Universe about what inspired him to play Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The synopsis for Outer Range can be found below:

“Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The Outer Range cast includes Josh Brolin (Milk), Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).