Josh Gad, Billie Lourd, and More to Star in Alex Winter's Adulthood

Over the weekend, production started on Adulthood, a new film from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure star (and noted documentary filmmaker) Alex Winter. The movie, which features a star-studded cast, is "a darkly-comic modern noir," according to production studios Olive Hill Media and Fresh Fish Films, who are underwriting the venture. Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen) will star in the film alongside Billie Lourd (Booksmart), Josh Gad (Gutenberg! The Musical!), Anthony Carrigan (Superman), and Winter himself.

Penned by novelist Michael M.B. Galvin, Adulthood is a darkly comic, modern-noir about a sister and brother, Megan and Noah, who are barely hanging on in present-day America, like all of us. When they discover a dead body, long buried in their parents' basement, the siblings are pulled back to the hometown they ran away from and into a rabbit hole of crime and murder.

Adulthood isn't Winter's first narrative feature, but it's been a long time since Smosh: The Movie or Bella and the Bulldogs. It feels a little bit like the first narrative feature from the guy who made Zappa, Showbiz Kids, and The YouTube Effect. Winter has also gotten back into acting in a much more visible way since 2020's Bill and Ted Face the Music, appearing in things like Blue's Big City Adventure and Destroy All Neighbors in recent years.

In addition to three Bill and Ted movies, Winter is also known for appearing in cult classics like Freaked, The Lost Boys, and The Borrowers. The actor first started directing in 1985, and made music videos for Ice Cube and Red Hot Chili Peppers before co-directing Freaked in 1993 with Tom Stern. For years, Winter worked more behind the camera than in front of it, although he never fully stopped acting and the long road to theaters for Bill and Ted Face the Music meant he was always being asked about what was next for that franchise.

For his part, star Josh Gad has a new comic book coming soon, with Final Order Cutoff taking place today. We'll be speaking with Gad later today, but if you're interested in that project, you can ask your local comic shop to preorder The Writer from Dark Horse Comics.

Production on Adulthood is taking place in Ottawa, Canada. The film is set to be directed and produced by Winter (Zappa). Producers include Scott Kroopf (Limitless), Lisa Wolofsky (Tow) and Russell Hollander (Flight Risk). Producers from Olive Hill Media (Plane) include Michael Cho and Tim Lee. Producers from Fresh Fish Films include Danny Roberts, H.S. Naji and Jackie Langelier.

Connie Tavel (Confess, Fletch) serves as an executive producer on the project. The film is financed by Olive Hill Media and Fresh Fish Films. Mimi Rode is the Executive Producer for Olive Hill Media. Rocket Science is arranging finance for international sales. Thorsten Schumacher is the Executive Producer for Rocket Science.

