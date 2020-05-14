Back to the Future Star Reprises Biff Role for Josh Gad

Earlier this week saw a reunion of the majority of the Back to the Future cast, but with Thomas Wilson being absent from the event, he instead reprised his role of Biff for a special "Fan Calls" segment on Josh Gad's YouTube channel. While the actor's face was covered by a mask and sunglasses, the segment features Biff's signature voice and recognizable "butthead" insults, with Gad playing along with the bit in which Biff was seemingly voicing his complaints that Wilson didn't attend the reunion earlier this week. He also noted that anyone who didn't give to Project HOPE is, in fact, a butthead. You can watch the segment above.

The reunion earlier this week might have featured Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and director Robert Zemeckis, but Wilson's Biff noted that the "best character in the film, by far, nowhere to be seen." The actor also went on to deliver his famous "make like a tree and get out of here" and "say hi to your mom for me" lines.

The reunion special was viewed by 1.2 million viewers, according to Gad, and despite the continued interest in the franchise, we shouldn't expect to see Wilson, or any other member of the cast, reprising their role in any official capacity as the film's writer and director both shot down hopes of there ever being a fourth film during the reunion.

When Gad attempted to get the filmmakers to even tease what a fourth film would be, co-writer Bob Gale noted, "Well, it would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another Back to the Future movie. They come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing."

Zemeckis himself added, "If I had an idea that I could have pitched to Bob with a straight face, we would have made it. I have no answer to that question."

Despite there being no plans or interest in a fourth film, actor Tom Holland revealed earlier this year that there were somewhat tentative discussions about him getting involved in a possible reboot, with the actor himself admitting that he couldn't see such a reboot happening, with much of the internet also agreeing that the original films are so unique that any attempt to recreate that magic would fail to match the success of the originals.

