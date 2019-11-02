Josh Gad Reveals Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Halloween Costume

Halloween was earlier this week, which means many celebrities have been posting photos of their latest costumes. Frozen 2 star, Kristen Bell, recently showed off a hilarious Christmas-themed costume with her kids and husband, and one of her Frozen co-stars just posted a joyous costume of his own. Josh Gad, who played LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, voices Olaf in the Frozen films and just showed off his delightful Willy Wonka Halloween costume on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram If you want to view paradise A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

“If you want to view paradise,” Gad wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Love it! 🎃,” @tomsicignan wrote.

“Awesome costume Josh! Happy Halloween 👻🕸🕷💀🎃,” @fawcettimo added.

“This doesn’t look like the Penguin…?,” @cappsfitness joked.

Unfortunately, after rumors circulated that Gad might be cast as Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the actor confirmed that be won’t be taking on the role.

“Love you all. But, once again, for those in the back… I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 GOING 👏 TO 👏 PLAY 👏 THE 🐧,” he tweeted last month.

He may not be showing up in The Batman, but Gad will be reprising his role of Olaf in the upcoming Frozen 2. In addition to Gad and Bell, the movie will also see the return of Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff). The new movie will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). The movie is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.