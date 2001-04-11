Josie and the Pussycats Takes Over Universal's Twitter Account as Studio Releases 20th Anniversary Reunion Video

✖

Universal Pictures has released a new, 8-minute reunion video featuring footage of a virtual reunion by Josie and the Pussycats stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid in support of the 20th anniversary of the film's theatrical release, which hit theaters on April 11, 2001. In addition to the video, Universal will be posting other Josie-themed content throughout the weekend, and has changed the brand's Twitter display name to "Universal is talking about #JosieandthePussycats." The film, which was a box office bomb upon its release, has become a cult classic in the intervening years, with a critical reappraisal online as well as fan events, special screenings, and more.

Earlier this week, Mondo announced that they would release a number of new Josie and the Pussycats items, including t-shirts and a second pressing of the previously-sold-out vinyl record version of the Josie soundtrack. When that record first dropped in 2017, it was accompanied by a special screening with a Q&A by Dawson, Reid, Cook, the filmmakers, and Letters to Cleo singer Kay Hanley, who provided the singing voice for Josie on the soundtrack.

The Mondo event in 2017 also featured a live performance of the soundtrack songs by Hanley along with many of the musicians who had worked with her on the soundtrack, including Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger, who passed away last April due to COVID-19.

You can see the reunion video below.

Universal is also hosting a giveaway, urging fans to "tell us you're a Josie and the Pussycats fan without telling us you're a Josie and the Pussycats fan," with the prize being a copy of the film's soundtrack on vinyl. You can see the details and enter the contest here.

The film was directed by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, the writer/director duo behind Can't Hardly Wait. They never did another feature film after Josie, turning to TV where they developed shows like Mary + Jane and the YouTube Original Series Liza on Demand, which is currently filming its third season.

In addition to Cook, Reid, and Dawson, the film starred Alan Cumming and Parker Posey as evil record executives; Batwoman's Gabriel Mann as Dawson's on-screen boyfriend; Paolo Costanzo as their manager and Missi Pyle as his twin sister; and of course a special appearance by a boy band played by Seth Green, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, and Alexander Martin.

You can watch the movie now on HBO Max.