The Rock and Kevin Hart Reveal Jumanji Promo With Chance to Win Year of Free Movie Tickets

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are currently hard at work on the globe-trotting promotional tour for their highly-anticipated sequel film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The latest stop on that promo tour has Johnson and Hart teaming with their Next Level co-stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jack Black (Goosebumps), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), for a video promoting Jumanji: The Next Level‘s partnership with Atom Tickets. That partnership is providing a nice holiday gift for fans, as buying your Jumanji: The Next Level tickets through Atom will now afford them the chance to wing an entire year of free movie tickets!

Check out the offer, which was posted to social media by The Rock:

This is BIG. JUMANJI BIG. Buy your @JumanjiMovie tix on @AtomTickets in the next 24 HRS for a chance to win a YEAR OF FREE MOVIE TIX & an autographed poster. To enter & vote use promo code TEAMDJ or TEAMKEVIN at checkout! https://t.co/yG9gH0GyEm Terms: https://t.co/cuf9QPinsi pic.twitter.com/QIrOz3VDKA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2019

That’s not a bad deal! Plenty of families loved Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (to the tune of a $962.1 million box office) and now plan on making the return trip to the theater for Jumanji: The Next Level. With the film opening on December 13th, just in time for Christmas breaks, it would be a prudent movie to get those tickets in advance, before the box office is swarmed with bodies of people returning home for the holidays. The upside is that you’re almost guaranteed to get good seats for the show; the double-upside is that you’ll also get a chance to win a year of free movies!

To enter the sweepstakes, go HERE.

Synopsis: “The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will hit theaters on December 13th.