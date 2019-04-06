‘Jumanji 3’ Wraps Production in Atlanta

Production is currently in full swing for the third installment of the Jumanji franchise, and the movie’s star has just announced an important ending in the filmmaking process. According to an Instagram post form Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, the film has wrapped production on the Atlanta portion of the movie. The actor goes on to thank the Georgia crew and chronicle what locations fans can expect to see next.

“[Peace] out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That’s a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production. A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it’s been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road. Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations – the hot jungles to the icy snow capped mountains and to the blistering desert dunes. Still much work to be done, but we’re making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas,” Johnson writes.

Many fans commented on the Instagram photo, which shows Johnson in costume on set.

“Sounds like you guys are really pulling all the stops out of this one, looking forward to seeing the finished product!,” @whitechemistry wrote.

“Admire your work ethic,” @carlosh602 added.

“Dude I don’t know how you go like you do. I honestly don’t think you ever sleep!,” @cethoxford replied.

Johnson is re-teaming up with the previous film’s cast, which includes Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity and Jake Kasdan is coming back to direct.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is a new addition, too.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up is scheduled for release on December 13th.

