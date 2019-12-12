Jumanji: The Next Level’s The Rock and Kevin Hart Embrace the Holiday Spirit with Hilarious Costumes

✖

Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters earlier this month and the movie's cast has continued to post some delightful treasures on social media. One of the best things about the film's press tour was the shenanigans had by Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart. From body-swap photos to competing videos, it's clear Hart and Johnson enjoy each other's company (even though they pretend not to). The Rock's latest post shows the two actors gearing up for Christmas in some fun costumes. Considering the fact that they're always joking about their size difference, their choice in holiday roles is extremely hilarious.

"Bout that life 🎅🏿🎄 The Dwelf and brother @kevinhart4real aka 'Big Santa' preparing to surprise fans this weekend in theaters watching JUMANJI," Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"This. Is. Epic," @lindseyvonn wrote.

"Big elf," @remigeeiusz noted.

"That's brilliant! I can't say I've ever seen an elf so big," @tashkim122019 added.

In addition to Johnson and Hart, Jumanji: The Next Level saw the return of Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film's cast of teens, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. The movie will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what's to come.

"It's a big part of what we've all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that's a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it's a big part of what I loved about it," Kasdan said. "So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story."

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters everywhere.