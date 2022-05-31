Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022
The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
Each of the aforementioned streaming services has a horde of movies and TV shows being added to their rosters on June 1st. Netflix, for example, is adding some all-timers to its lineup. On Wednesday, the service will be home to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy, Steel Magnolias, The Departed, Titanic, The Amazing Spider-Man, Dumb and Dumber, and three Mission: Impossible films.
HBO Max is adding films like 300, The Da Vinci Code, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and First Blood, while Peacock is gaining the rights to Back to the Future, Fast Five, and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
There are a lot of big movies heading to most major streaming services on Wednesday. You can check out the full lineup of those additions below!
Netflix
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
Disney+
Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel – Premiere
A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel" is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, "Ms. Marvel", from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios' next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show's captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) – Season 4 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Wafiy, Erissa, Gabriel, Ellya and Faiz are back with new Mouseketeers, Eric and Melynna. Eric, who slays with his parkour and wushu skills, is the new Head Mouseketeer and Melynna, the winner of "Club Mickey Mouse Star Search Auditions" in Malaysia. Together, this dynamic team will ramp up the energy and fun for an exciting season 4 with their slick dance moves, new original songs, crazy games and celebrity guests.
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III
Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
HBO Max
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D. , 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I'll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
Hulu
America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere
Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Glee: Complete Series
THE 6TH DAY (2000)
30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)
50 FIRST DATES (2004)
A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)
ALIEN (1979)
ALIENS (1986)
ALIEN 3 (1992)
ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)
ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)
ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)
THE AMERICAN (2010)
AN EDUCATION (2009)
BEWITCHED (2005)
BRIDESMAIDS (2011)
BURN AFTER READING (2008)
CABIN FEVER (2003)
COMPADRES (2016)
COUNTRY STRONG (2010)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
DICK (1999)
DIE HARD (1988)
DIE HARD 2 (1990)
DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)
THE DILEMMA (2011)
DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)
DON JON (2013)
THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)
FRED CLAUS (2007)
FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)
GET LOW (2010)
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)
GO FOR IT (2011)
GRIDIRON GANG (2006)
HAPPY FEET (2006)
HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)
IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)
THE LAST TOURIST (2021)
LEMON (2017)
LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)
MASTERMINDS (2016)
MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)
NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)
NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011)
THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)
NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)
PREDATOR (1987)
PREDATOR II (1990)
PREDATORS (2010)
THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)
PROMETHEUS (2012)
PUSH (2009)
REIGN OVER ME (2007)
RESULTS (2015)
ROBOTS (2005)
RV (2006)
SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)
THE SMURFS (2011)
THE SMURFS 2 (2013)
THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)
TOMCATS (2001)
TRY HARDER! (2021)
TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)
UNTRACEABLE (2008)
VACANCY (2007)
THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)
WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)
WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)
WHITE GOD (2014)
YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)
Paramount+
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1 – 4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday The 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon's Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher's Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can't Jump
Witness
Zoolander
Peacock
The 'Burbs, 1989
1917, 2019
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
2012, 2009
300, 2007
49 Pulses, 2017
Along Came Polly, 2004
Antwone Fisher, 2002
Baby Mama, 2008
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
Battleship, 2012
Because I Said So, 2007
Belly, 1998
The Blind Side, 2009
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
Brazil, 1985
Breakin' All the Rules, 2004
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
But I'm a Cheerleader, 1999
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
City of Queens, 2021
Cry Freedom, 1987
Dante's Peak, 1997
The Deer Hunter, 1979
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Far From Heaven, 2002
Fast & Furious, 2009
The Fast and the Furious, 2001
Fast Five, 2011
Father Figures, 2017
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
The Hitman's Bodyguard, 2017
Kicking & Screaming, 2005
The Kids Are All Right, 2010
Knight and Day, 2010
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Minions, 2015
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
Mr. 3000, 2004
Patch Adams, 2000
Pitch Black, 2012
Pitch Perfect, 2012
The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013
Pretty Woman, 1990
Pride, 2014
The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Save the Last Dance, 2001
Speed, 1994
Spider-Man, 2002
Spider-Man 2, 2004
Spider-Man 3, 2007
Standoff, 2016
Stir Crazy, 1980
Ted 2, 2015
The Thing, 1982
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995
Tower Heist, 2011
Transamerica, 2005
Van Helsing, 2004
The Waterboy, 1998
White Men Can't Jump, 1992
Wimbledon, 2004
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Escape to the Chateau, Season 8
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
New York Undercover, Season 1-4
Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)
Prime Video
Will & Grace (1999)
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can't Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Next Day Air (2009)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Mr. Wrong (1996)
The Mod Squad (1999)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Meatballs (1979)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Annie Hall (1977)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Megamind (2010)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
The Presidio (1988)
Mermaids (1990)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)