Jungle Cruise: Disney Archives Shows Off Disneyland Ride Through The Years

Jungle Cruise fans are getting their own tour from the Walt Disney Archives. One of the most interesting parts of the movie is the fact that it's based on a real-life ride at Disneyland. The Archives decided to give people a look at how the attraction used to look back in 1955. Some aerial shots reveal how the hippo pool looked back then. It’s far out to see these pieces of their history just out in the wild. Multiple featurettes have been produced since the additions to the rides were announced. Taking a classic like Jungle Cruise or Splash Mountain and modernizing it can be a tricky proposition. (People love their favorites and are immediately skeptical of change.) But, the parks have been very careful to make sure fans both old and new can be happy with the alterations. Check out the photo down below.

As one of the opening day attractions at Disneyland Park, the world-famous Jungle Cruise has taken Guests on wild adventures for decades. In this photo from 1955, we see an aerial view of a river boat passing through the hippo pool. pic.twitter.com/Y3Myv5vkkQ — Walt Disney Archives (@TWDCArchives) July 21, 2021

Walt Disney Archives describes their photographs collection as:

“Walt and Roy Disney created something pretty special when they founded The Walt Disney Company in 1923. Their passion for inspiring happiness and igniting our imagination is woven into the rich history of our company. That history of joy and inspiration is a part of our culture and now it can be a part of your home,” the explained. “Disney Archivists have chosen these historic photos from their archives, just for you. You can customize them in a size, medium and frame of your choice and hang them somewhere that makes you happy. We hope they capture your imagination, make you smile, and remind you of your own power to create, to inspire, and to dream…”

