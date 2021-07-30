Jungle Cruise: Disney Archives Shows Off Disneyland Ride Through The Years
Jungle Cruise fans are getting their own tour from the Walt Disney Archives. One of the most interesting parts of the movie is the fact that it's based on a real-life ride at Disneyland. The Archives decided to give people a look at how the attraction used to look back in 1955. Some aerial shots reveal how the hippo pool looked back then. It’s far out to see these pieces of their history just out in the wild. Multiple featurettes have been produced since the additions to the rides were announced. Taking a classic like Jungle Cruise or Splash Mountain and modernizing it can be a tricky proposition. (People love their favorites and are immediately skeptical of change.) But, the parks have been very careful to make sure fans both old and new can be happy with the alterations. Check out the photo down below.
As one of the opening day attractions at Disneyland Park, the world-famous Jungle Cruise has taken Guests on wild adventures for decades. In this photo from 1955, we see an aerial view of a river boat passing through the hippo pool. pic.twitter.com/Y3Myv5vkkQ— Walt Disney Archives (@TWDCArchives) July 21, 2021
Walt Disney Archives describes their photographs collection as:
“Walt and Roy Disney created something pretty special when they founded The Walt Disney Company in 1923. Their passion for inspiring happiness and igniting our imagination is woven into the rich history of our company. That history of joy and inspiration is a part of our culture and now it can be a part of your home,” the explained. “Disney Archivists have chosen these historic photos from their archives, just for you. You can customize them in a size, medium and frame of your choice and hang them somewhere that makes you happy. We hope they capture your imagination, make you smile, and remind you of your own power to create, to inspire, and to dream…”
WATCH NOW: To celebrate Jungle Cruise's reopening at #Disneyland, we invited a panel featuring creative talent from Walt Disney Imagineering to take us on a deep dive into the history and re-imagining of the beloved attraction: https://t.co/4GyODNKJo7 pic.twitter.com/EshOvtr9Gc— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 21, 2021
Check out our gnu-est video for 5 facts about @Disneyland's Jungle Cruise that you need to gnow—er, know. pic.twitter.com/s99HoxYRIq— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 17, 2021
Welcome to the world-famous Jungle Cruise! In our newest Spotlight article, learn about the original attraction poster created for Disneyland in 1955. https://t.co/cBtBUBH2Gt pic.twitter.com/vqBqiqphJ0— Walt Disney Archives (@TWDCArchives) July 16, 2021
We’re going #BehindTheAttraction… discover more about your favorite Disney Parks attractions in the Original Series from exec producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss. The first five episodes are streaming July 21 on @DisneyPlus: https://t.co/l1c7SkZ1lK pic.twitter.com/FOLlRvsvU5— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 13, 2021
The newly-enhanced Jungle Cruise attraction officially opens to explorers today at Disneyland park! Watch as we highlight a few familiar favorites along with the new fun you can find on this sometimes perilous, always hilarious river adventure: https://t.co/gFrCL7WP54 pic.twitter.com/K1VmU8E6qB— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 16, 2021
Rise of #JungleCruise 😱— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 19, 2021
Our gigantic screen goes up for our JUNGLE CRUISE WORLD PREMIERE next Saturday (24th) at DISNEYLAND✨
Massive undertaking and I appreciate everyone’s effort to deliver the biggest and most fun red carpet event of the year.
See y’all Saturday! 🚢💀🌴🗺🔥🥃 pic.twitter.com/DTvAAlrR8b
IN 10 DAYS 🔥🔥🔥— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 19, 2021
The liquor stays 🥃😈#JungleCruise #Disney
JULY 30th worldwide 🚢💀🌴🗺🌍 pic.twitter.com/5jvpWyln5s
Who are you taking on your adventure through Disney’s #JungleCruise? 🚢🌴 pic.twitter.com/AQEjISFc7J— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 16, 2021