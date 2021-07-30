The Rock Teases Massive Jungle Cruise Premiere at Disneyland

✖

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise film is finally being released this month. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and it's based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson and Blunt have been busy promoting Jungle Cruise with The Rock sharing some fun content on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the star has teased the movie's upcoming premiere, which is taking place inside Disneyland.

"Rise of JUNGLE CRUISE! 🚢😱 Very EXCITING & COOL vid to share with you guys! Our gigantic screen goes up for our JUNGLE CRUISE WORLD PREMIERE next Saturday, July 24th at the one and only, DISNEYLAND ✨ Our goal is to treat fans with the biggest red carpet EVENT OF THE YEAR that's EPIC, SPECTACULAR & FUN!!! Get those @teremana toasts ready because it’s time to come together and CELEBRATE (safely:) the ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME," Johnson wrote. You can check out a little sneak peek video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise here: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.