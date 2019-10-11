Disney’s Jungle Cruise First Trailer Released

In addition to its flurry of live-action remakes over the last few years, Walt Disney Studios has taken to developing feature films based on the most popular rides from its theme parks. Haunted Mansion didn’t exactly go over well, but Pirates of the Caribbean was turned into a massive franchise with five films over the last 16 years. Disney is hoping to recreate the magic of the latter with its latest venture, Jungle Cruise, which boasts an all-star cast led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The new film, based on the classic Disney ride, is arriving in theaters in July 2020. Fortunately no one has to wait that long to see what the flick has in store, as Disney has finally released the first teaser trailer for Jungle Cruise. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson teased the arrival of the Jungle Cruise trailer a few days ago, stating in an Instagram post that the first footage would be released online before the week was through. The timing certainly makes sense, given the fact that Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in theaters next Friday.

“Myself and my contractually obligated co-star, Emily Blunt invite you… To take the adventure of a lifetime,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Excited to drop our first teaser this week! Disney’s Jungle Cruise.”

Jungle Cruise stars Johnson, Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramirez. It is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. Producers on the film include Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Hiram Garcia (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), along with John Davis and John Fox (Game Night), Douglas C. Merrifield (The Shallows), and Scott Sheldon (Baywatch).

Disney’s Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters on July 24, 2020. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!