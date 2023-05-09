Jurassic Park: The Noble Collection Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Collectibles
Last year's Jurassic World Dominion and its success at the box office proved just how much excitement still surrounds the dinosaur-centric franchise, with this year marking the 30th anniversary of the original Steven Spielberg film hitting theaters. While some audiences might be looking toward the franchise's future, The Noble Collection is looking back at how Jurassic Park kicked off a global phenomenon with various items that honor the 1993 film. Whether you prefer static items like figurines celebrating beloved moments from the film or prefer to be able to interact with these items, The Noble Collection has got you covered.
With Dominion serving not only as the culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy, but also bringing back characters from the debut movie, it would seem like the series has come to an end for the time being. Luckily, collectibles from The Noble Collection can help fans keep the spirit of the series alive, no matter what its future might hold.
You can head to The Noble Collection to secure these Jurassic Park items now.
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Features detailed sculpt with intricate paint deco. Dinosaur is removable from base. Measures approximately 7 inches tall.
- $35.00
Blue
Jurassic World – Blue Raptor Recon
- Toyllectible Treasures are collectible dioramas inspired by your favorite scenes from the screen! Raptor Recon brings the fan-favorite scene of Blue the Velociraptor leading the hunt for the infamous dinosaur, Indominus Rex to life!
- $29.99
Velociraptor
- Features detailed sculpt with intricate paint deco. Dinosaur is removable from base. Measures approximately 7 inches tall.
- $35.00
Dilophosaurus
- Features detailed sculpt with intricate paint deco. Dinosaur is removable from base. Measures approximately 7 inches tall.
- $35.00
Life Finds a Way
Jurassic Park – Life Finds a Way
- Toyllectible Treasures are collectible dioramas inspired by your favorite scenes from the screen! Life Finds a Way brings the fan-favorite scene of a baby velociraptor hatching in the laboratory's incubation nest to life!
- $29.99
Chess Set
- Intricately detailed chess set, that includes 32 finely sculpted pieces and a full graphic chess board.
- $49.00
Bookmarks
- Life always finds a way, bring Jurassic Park home today with this set of four bookmarks. Officially licensed by Universal, each bookmark is exceptionally detailed and includes a hand-painted dinosaur sculpt and comes perfectly packaged in a collector box. Each bookmark measures approximately 3 inches tall. Protect the pages of your favorite books and collect this set today!
- $29.95
You can head to The Noble Collection to secure these Jurassic Park items now.
Which items will you be adding to your collection? Let us know in the comments!prev