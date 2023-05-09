Jurassic Park: The Noble Collection Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Collectibles

Last year's Jurassic World Dominion and its success at the box office proved just how much excitement still surrounds the dinosaur-centric franchise, with this year marking the 30th anniversary of the original Steven Spielberg film hitting theaters. While some audiences might be looking toward the franchise's future, The Noble Collection is looking back at how Jurassic Park kicked off a global phenomenon with various items that honor the 1993 film. Whether you prefer static items like figurines celebrating beloved moments from the film or prefer to be able to interact with these items, The Noble Collection has got you covered.

With Dominion serving not only as the culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy, but also bringing back characters from the debut movie, it would seem like the series has come to an end for the time being. Luckily, collectibles from The Noble Collection can help fans keep the spirit of the series alive, no matter what its future might hold.

You can head to The Noble Collection to secure these Jurassic Park items now.