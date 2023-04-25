Classic Jurassic Park Video Games Getting Re-Released

Hard as it might be to believe, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park movie. When the film released, it inspired a number of video games, which appeared on systems such as the NES, Game Boy, and Super Nintendo. In honor of the anniversary, publisher Limited Run Games is teasing the "Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Retro Collection." At this time, it's unclear if this will include re-released games for the original consoles, or if we'll see these games arrive on modern platforms, such as Nintendo Switch. More information will be revealed during the company's annual LRG3 presentation in June.

Limited Run Games teased the Jurassic Park Anniversary Retro Collection on Twitter with an image featuring several copies of the original games. In the image, NES, SNES, and Game Boy versions of Jurassic Park can be seen, as well as SNES and Game Boy versions of Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Hold on to your butts! The Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Retro Collection is planned for later this year!



🦖Stay tuned for even more news at LRG3 this June! pic.twitter.com/gnNUIdRXCF — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 25, 2023

Interestingly enough, the image does not contain the Sega Genesis or Game Gear versions. Those games were published by Sega, as opposed to Ocean Software, which handled the Nintendo versions. That might prevent Limited Run Games from re-releasing those games, but there's really no way of knowing for sure. For now, fans of the franchise will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced during the company's showcase in June!

Hopefully these Jurassic Park games will be released on modern platforms, instead of just receiving re-releases on the original systems. The former wouldn't be unheard of for Limited Run Games, as the company recently announced a re-release for Trip World on the original Game Boy hardware, as well as new versions for the Game Boy Color, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Given the passionate fanbase that surrounds all things Jurassic Park, it would make sense to offer these games on more recent systems!

Are you looking forward to these classic Jurassic Park games returning? Would you like to see them appear on modern consoles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!