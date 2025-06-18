Jurassic Park and World Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks Are Back In Stock

With Jurassic World Rebirth set to hit theaters on July 2nd, you might be in the mood for a rewatch of the previous films before the new era begins. That said, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies in Limited Edition Steelbook sets launched this week with all six films in 4K Ultra HD / Digital with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Atmos support. We’re seeing limited quantities / sellouts of these sets at retailers like Amazon, but you can still order them both from Universal Pictures’ GRUV site for $59.99 each. What’s more, the code SIGNUP20 will get you a 20% discount on any single title. Just keep in mind that, as limited edition releases, they will not be restocked. Additional details about each of the Steelbooks can be found below.

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition Order at GRUV Order on Amazon

Jurassic Park Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Bonus Features: The set includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III and the following bonus features:

Return to Jurassic Park: A six-part documentary series on the making of the trilogy

Archival featurettes

Behind-the-scenes footage

Deleted scenes

Theatrical trailers

Feature commentary

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition Order at Gruv Order On Amazon

Jurassic World Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Bonus Features: Includes Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion and the following bonus features:

In-depth featurettes

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes footage

Deleted scenes

And more!

The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”