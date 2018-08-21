Movies

The ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Collection is Cheaper Than Ever

This past June marked the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the 25th anniversary of the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole. To celebrate this occasion, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment bundled Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World in a 4K Ultra HD set for the first time ever.

Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the set to only $34.99, which is 56% off and an all-time low by a considerable margin. Grab it for your Blu-ray collection right here while the deal lasts. The list of features for each disc in the set can be found below.

Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:

  • Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

  • Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:

  • Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team

Disc 4 – Jurassic World:

  • Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:

  • Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
  • Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
  • The Making of Jurassic Park
  • Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
  • Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park
  • Hurricane in Kauai Featurette
  • Early Pre-Production Meetings
  • Location Scouting
  • Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen
  • Animatics: T-Rex Attack
  • ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects
  • Foley Artists
  • Storyboards
  • Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings
  • Jurassic Park: Making the Game
  • Theatrical
  • BD-Live
  • My Scenes
  • D-BOX
  • Pocket BLU App

Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

  • Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
  • Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Making of The Lost World
  • Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
  • The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton
  • The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM
  • ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects
  • Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys
  • Storyboards
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • BD-Live
  • My Scenes
  • D-BOX
  • Pocket BLU App

Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:

  • Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
  • The Making of Jurassic Park III
  • The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III
  • The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III
  • The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel
  • The Sounds of Jurassic Park III
  • The Art of Jurassic Park III
  • Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs
  • Tour of Stan Winston Studio
  • Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane
  • Raptors Attack Udesky
  • The Lake
  • A Visit to ILM
  • Dinosaur Turntables
  • Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison
  • Production Photographs
  • Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • BD-Live
  • My Scenes
  • D-BOX
  • Pocket BLU App

Disc 8 – Jurassic World:

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Chris & Colin Take on the World
  • Welcome to Jurassic World
  • Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
  • Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
  • Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
  • Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol

