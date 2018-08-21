The ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Collection is Cheaper Than Ever

This past June marked the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as the 25th anniversary of the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole. To celebrate this occasion, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment bundled Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World in a 4K Ultra HD set for the first time ever.
Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the set to only $34.99, which is 56% off and an all-time low by a considerable margin. Grab it for your Blu-ray collection right here while the deal lasts. The list of features for each disc in the set can be found below.
Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Disc 4 – Jurassic World:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic World (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
Disc 5 – Jurassic Park:
- Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
- Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
- Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
- The Making of Jurassic Park
- Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
- Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park
- Hurricane in Kauai Featurette
- Early Pre-Production Meetings
- Location Scouting
- Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen
- Animatics: T-Rex Attack
- ILM And Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects
- Foley Artists
- Storyboards
- Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings
- Jurassic Park: Making the Game
- Theatrical
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 6 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
- Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
- Deleted Scenes
- The Making of The Lost World
- Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
- The Jurassic Park Phenomenon: A Discussion with Author Michael Crichton
- The Compie Dance Number: Thank You Steven Spielberg From ILM
- ILM & The Lost World: Before & After the Visual Effects
- Production Archives: Production Photographs, Illustrations and Conceptual Drawings, Models, The World of Jurassic Park, The Magic of ILM, Posters and Toys
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 7 – Jurassic Park III:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park III (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Return To Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
- The Making of Jurassic Park III
- The Dinosaurs of Jurassic Park III
- The Special Effects of Jurassic Park III
- The Industrial Light & Magic Press Reel
- The Sounds of Jurassic Park III
- The Art of Jurassic Park III
- Montana: Finding New Dinosaurs
- Tour of Stan Winston Studio
- Spinosaurus Attacks The Plane
- Raptors Attack Udesky
- The Lake
- A Visit to ILM
- Dinosaur Turntables
- Storyboards to Final Feature Comparison
- Production Photographs
- Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
- Theatrical Trailer
- BD-Live
- My Scenes
- D-BOX
- Pocket BLU App
Disc 8 – Jurassic World:
- Deleted Scenes
- Chris & Colin Take on the World
- Welcome to Jurassic World
- Dinosaurs Roam Once Again
- Jurassic World: All-Access Pass
- Innovation Center Tour with Chris Pratt
- Jurassic’s Closest Shaves – Presented by Barbasol
