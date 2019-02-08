‘Jurassic Park’ Gets ‘Fyre Fraud’-Style Documentary Trailer

Between the debut of Fyre Fraud on Hulu and Fyre on Netflix, both chronicling the debacle of 2017’s Fyre Festival, the doomed music festival became one of the most popular talking points across all of social media in recent weeks. The mismanaged festival reminded Nerdist of the events that unfolded in Jurassic Park, which they fused together into a hilarious mash-up trailer, seen above.

Their YouTube channel describes the trailer, dubbed “Jurassic Fraud,” “Jurassic Park entrepreneur John Hammond told the world he was bringing us the next big amusement park, what he gave the world was nothing short of FRAUD! It’s everything you loved about the Fyre Festival scandal mashed up with DINOSAURS in this Nerdist Remix!”

A classic line from Jurassic Park is Ian Malcolm claiming, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Any fan who has seen either documentary could understand how well this piece of dialogue applies to those in charge of running the music festival, as they had countless stumbling blocks which should have resulted in the event being canceled, only for the event to unfold in a disastrous way.

Admittedly, it was only the first Jurassic Park and Jurassic World that saw an attempt to ignore concerns with guests’ safety, with various other sequels finding new angles to pit dinosaurs against humans. In the final moments of the most recent film, Jurassic World: Final Kingdom, it was implied that dinosaurs would descend upon humanity to wreak havoc in their cities. Director of Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow, revealed he has a different plan for the upcoming film.

“The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food,” Trevorrow shared with Jurassic Outpost. “A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks.”

He added, “We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.”

Fyre Fraud is currently streaming on Hulu and Fyre is currently streaming on Netflix. Jurassic World 3 will be landing in theaters on June 11, 2021.

What do you think of this mash-up trailer? Let us know in the comments below!