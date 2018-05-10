‘Jurassic Park’ Night Vision Goggles Replica Available to Order With Free Shipping

Just ahead of the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22nd, Chronicle Collectibles has gone back to the beginning and delivered a perfect full-size replica of the night vision goggles from Jurassic Park (they also appeared in Jurassic World). You can’t see in the dark with them, but they are authentic to the screen-used prop in pretty much every detail. They even include light-up features and lenses that open and close. The official description reads:

“That’s right, the Jurassic Park Night Vision Goggles 1:1 Scale Prop Replica are finally here! And just like in the movie Jurassic Park, these light up. Now you can relive the moment Tim finds these awesome goggles in the vehicle shortly before the T. Rex makes her grand entrance. Imagine the fun you’re going to have whipping these out at parties, cosplay conventions, or your next office gathering! More importantly, it’s destined to be the most eye-catching prop replica in any Jurassic Park fan’s collection.“

“The original screen-used goggles were measured, 3-D scanned, and extensively photographed to ensure every detail is just right. The Jurassic Park Night Vision Goggles 1:1 Scale Prop Replica have lenses that can be displayed in the open or closed position through two sets of inner barrels adjusted by manual control. With the open barrel, you can actually see through the goggles. When using the closed barrel, you will see the iconic crosshair pattern displayed on the outside. Measuring roughly 7-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 13-inches long.“

The goggles were first made available to pre-order directly from Chronicle Collectibles last month, but Entertainment Earth has just picked up some pre-orders, and they’re offering free shipping in the US when it arrives in March 2019. So if you want to make the $449.99 price tag a little easier to swallow, you can secure one of the goggles for yourself and save a bit of money on shipping right here. Keep in mind that these are a limited edition item, so you’ll want to get in on it sooner rather than later. Apparently, a stand for the goggles with the Jurassic Park logo will be available for sale in the near future.

