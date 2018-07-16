The Barbasol Can From ‘Jurassic Park’ Will Soon Be Real

Jurassic Park wasn’t just known for its incredible cool and realistic dinosaurs. It was also known for some of its unique and inventive props of which Dennis Nedry’s Barbasol shaving cream can that was also secretly a cold storage unit used to smuggle dinosaur DNA out of the park. Now, you can have one of those iconic cans yourself.

As reported by io9, Chronicle Collectibles has teamed up with Universal Studios and Barbasol to create an officially licensed accurate replica of the special, cryogenic can that Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Cameron Thor) gives to Nedry (Wayne Knight) in order to steal fertilized dinosaur embryos and smuggle them out of the park. In the film, Nedry’s efforts to steal those embryos is what causes the dinosaurs to escape — including the park’s Tyrannosaurus rex and the Diophosaurus that ultimately kills him and sends the shaving cream can rolling down a hill to be buried in the mud.

While the replica from Chronicle Collectibles won’t be a functioning can — it won’t hold shaving cream or be able to keep dinosaur embryos cold — it will be 100 percent screen accurate, down to details of the Barbasol can from 1993 as the shaving cream brand has redesigned their can in the years since the film was released. The can will also come apart to reveal the sample vials inside, though it’s unknown if the replica will have any moving parts actually inside the can. Even with limited functionality, an official version of the iconic Barbasol can is something that fans have been asking for for years but owning one does come at a bit of a price. The collectible is expected to cost somewhere around $200 with pre-orders expected to start sometime later this summer and will be available through Chronicle Collectibles’ website.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now. Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.