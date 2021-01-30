Jurassic Park Trailer Replaces All the Dinosaurs With Pee-Wee Herman and Why Wasn't This the Original Movie?

✖

The Internet is a weird and wonderful place and just when you think you've seen it all, someone comes out with another bizarre video that forces us to reexamine reality. Pixel Riot on YouTube decided to have some fun back in August by taking footage from Jurassic Park and replacing all of the dinosaurs with Paul Reubens AKA Pee-wee Herman. It's beyond weird, but we can't stop watching... and laughing!

"I've always wanted to make a complete trailer based on my full Jeep Chase Scene. The hard part was figuring out at least a small narrative - enough for it to hold its own as a movie trailer and not just be a series of VFX shots. I feel like it's close enough! I've got more weird stuff to make... If this is your kind of content -- you can tip or become a patron on my About Page," Pixel Riot wrote in the video's description. You can check out the video below:

While we don't expect to see Pee-Wee popping up in any real Jurassic projects, fans do have Jurassic World: Dominion to look forward to. The movie will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill as Alan Grant. The movie will also feature Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," director Colin Trevorrow previously told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.