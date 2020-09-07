Jurassic Park's Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Sing a Duet in New Video

Original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are back together within the filming bubble of Jurassic World: Dominion. The two seem to be enjoying each other's company. Neill on Monday tweeted out a video of himself and Goldblum performing a duet on a piano. You can see the video below. Jurassic World: Dominion resumed production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Universal altered some production plans for the film due to the virus's spread, choosing not to send the film's first unit crew to Malta for a planned shoot after Malta's islands began suffering from a new outbreak of coronavirus. The production sent its second unit instead.

"Jurassic World: Dominion will have a significant presence in Malta with a second unit crew shooting there from the end of August through to September," a Universal spokesperson said. "Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum. We'd like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country."

Goldblum spoke previously about the precautions that the studio is taking to keep the actors safe. "We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

In an interview, director Colin Trevorrow stated, “For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline… I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 11, 2021.