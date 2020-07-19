Jurassic World 3 Star Jeff Goldblum Reveals How the Cast and Crew Are Being Protected From Coronavirus

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum revealed how the cast and crew of the film are being protected from the coronavirus pandemic. There was a lot of concern online last week when rumors surfaced that production on the film had shut down because of someone involved with the production testing positive for COVID-19. Well, Universal quickly put out a statement to clarify that shooting was continuing and assuring fans that they were doing everything in their power to keep both cast and crew safe. Goldblum’s comments to Entertainment Tonight echo these statements and walk people through just how rigorous the operation is now that everyone is trying to film in a world with the coronavirus.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

Universal’s statement read: “Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.”

“For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown,” Trevorrow previously told Empire. “The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

“I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe,” Trevorrow said referencingf the new protocols. “The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

